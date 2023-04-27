RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $14.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

RLJ stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 99.51 and a beta of 1.77.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.03%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

