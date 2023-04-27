Rollins Financial Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rollins Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $616.19 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a market cap of $256.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $620.37 and its 200 day moving average is $563.92.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

