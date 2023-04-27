Rollins Financial Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rollins Financial grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $143.61 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.33.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.
Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark
In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
