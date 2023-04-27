Rollins Financial Takes $220,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $47.67 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

