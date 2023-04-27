Sanford C. Bernstein Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $345.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s previous close.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.83.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.4 %

HCA stock opened at $278.07 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.87 and its 200-day moving average is $244.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,038,000 after purchasing an additional 446,839 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.