Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $226.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $239.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.75.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $201.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $269.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

