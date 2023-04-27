Sanford C. Bernstein Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $50.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.46.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of eBay

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of eBay by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after buying an additional 3,889,380 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2,918,646.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after buying an additional 2,860,274 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after buying an additional 1,947,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after buying an additional 1,824,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.