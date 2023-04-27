Sanne Group (LON:SNN) PT Raised to GBX 1,557 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanne Group (LON:SNN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,243 ($15.52) to GBX 1,557 ($19.45) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.73) to GBX 1,600 ($19.98) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Sanne Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SNN opened at GBX 921 ($11.50) on Tuesday. Sanne Group has a 52-week low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 950 ($11.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -204.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 921 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 920.94.

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc provides corporate, fund and private client administration, reporting, and fiduciary services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Channel Islands, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Mauritius. The company offers fund services, including private equity, private debt, real assets, and hedge services; corporate services comprising governance, fiduciary, administration, listing, escrow, employee incentives and independent trustee, treasury, accounting and financial reporting, regulatory, tax, and compliance services; and data management and consolidation, portfolio monitoring, portfolio investment monitoring, and compliance services.

