Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

SCHO opened at $48.81 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

