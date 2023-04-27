Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.