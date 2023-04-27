Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

