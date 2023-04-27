Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average is $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $113.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $134,901,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 689,920 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,612,000 after purchasing an additional 566,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

