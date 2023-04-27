Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for The Liberty Braves Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $39.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,564,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,190,000 after acquiring an additional 81,903 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 937.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth $704,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

