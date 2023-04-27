Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on OneMain Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for OneMain in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.15.

OneMain Stock Down 0.7 %

OMF opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 26.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 402.5% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

