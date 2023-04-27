Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$8.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SES stock opened at C$6.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.50. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.19 and a 1-year high of C$8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.19.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$419.40 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6950578 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,800.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$134,800.00. Also, Director Wendy Hanrahan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,105.00. Insiders purchased 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,675 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Articles

