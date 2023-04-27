Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives GBX 211.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 211.40 ($2.64).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.37) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.71) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 152.10 ($1.90) on Monday. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.10 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199 ($2.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,170.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 1.92 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.69%.

In other Serco Group news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 111,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.90), for a total value of £168,791.44 ($210,804.85). 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

