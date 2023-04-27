ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $454.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 283.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.73.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.34.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

