Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Shawcor from C$18.50 to C$21.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.18.

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at C$12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$859.25 million, a P/E ratio of -28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.40. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.44 and a 12 month high of C$14.91.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

