Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $47.66 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.66.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Stock Performance
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
