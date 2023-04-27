Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $47.66 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.