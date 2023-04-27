Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Rises By 192.1%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 192.1% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Z Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.05. Z has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $8.12.
About Z
Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.
