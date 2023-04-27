Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Rises By 192.1%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 192.1% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Z alerts:

Z Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.05. Z has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $8.12.

About Z

Z ( OTCMKTS:YAHOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Z had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Z will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.