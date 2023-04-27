Simply Better Brands (OTCMKTS:PKANF) Now Covered by Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities assumed coverage on shares of Simply Better Brands (OTCMKTS:PKANF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simply Better Brands Stock Up 4.3 %

PKANF stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Simply Better Brands has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

