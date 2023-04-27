Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 2.9 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $120.02 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $2,001,591. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.