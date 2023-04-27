SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $140.24 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after buying an additional 33,601 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

