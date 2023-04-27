SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) vs. VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Head-To-Head Analysis

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

SmartRent has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -57.40% -23.15% -16.00% VerifyMe -73.55% -21.05% -16.52%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $167.82 million 2.66 -$96.32 million ($0.49) -4.57 VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.77 -$14.40 million ($1.77) -0.90

This table compares SmartRent and VerifyMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

VerifyMe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VerifyMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of SmartRent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of VerifyMe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SmartRent and VerifyMe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 5 0 2.83 VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00

SmartRent presently has a consensus target price of $5.48, suggesting a potential upside of 144.70%. VerifyMe has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 181.25%. Given VerifyMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than SmartRent.

Summary

SmartRent beats VerifyMe on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

