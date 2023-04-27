Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $254.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $263.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,494 shares of company stock worth $17,928,932. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.