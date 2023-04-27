SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $368.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $368.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $276.97 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

