Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.36. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

