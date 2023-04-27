South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Given a C$2.01 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Rating) has been given a C$2.01 target price by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 279.25% from the company’s previous close.
South Star Battery Metals Price Performance
CVE:STS opened at C$0.53 on Tuesday. South Star Battery Metals has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$17.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.52.
About South Star Battery Metals
See Also
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.