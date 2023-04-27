Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Southern Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $72.59 on Monday. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

