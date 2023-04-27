Stephens Initiates Coverage on CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $15.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CNX Resources by 119.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

