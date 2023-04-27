Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target to $9.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLNK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $409.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.05.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 396,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $3,314,933.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,525,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,091,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 396,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $3,314,933.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,525,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,091,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

