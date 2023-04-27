Stifel Nicolaus Increases Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $24.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

GNK opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $343,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $867,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 22.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $592,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

