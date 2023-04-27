Stifel Nicolaus Trims Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Target Price to C$2.70

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Bear Creek Mining Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $0.47 on Monday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.
About Bear Creek Mining
