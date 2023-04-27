Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,110 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,026% compared to the typical volume of 454 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:URTY opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $64.40.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 408.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 386.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 65,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $433,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

