StockNews.com Downgrades BOX (NYSE:BOX) to Buy

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 524.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.00. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $344,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,900 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $344,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,900 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,560. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 32.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

