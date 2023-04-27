StockNews.com Downgrades Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to Sell

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
About Kennedy-Wilson
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.
