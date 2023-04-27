StockNews.com Downgrades Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to Sell

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

