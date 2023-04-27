StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.73.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
