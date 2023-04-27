StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OCX opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $29.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.62.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

