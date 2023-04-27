StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OCX opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $29.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.62.
OncoCyte Company Profile
