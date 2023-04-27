StockNews.com Lowers Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

CMRE stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Costamare has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.09). Costamare had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $265.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

