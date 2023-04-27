StockNews.com Lowers Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Sell

Apr 27th, 2023

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AJX. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

NYSE AJX opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $149.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

