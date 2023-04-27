StockNews.com Upgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to Buy

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Trading Down 4.0 %

DHT opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth $360,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of DHT by 7.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 433,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth $115,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in DHT by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth $2,183,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.