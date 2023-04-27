StockNews.com Upgrades NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to “Hold”

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NXRT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
