StockNews.com Upgrades Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to Buy

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.7 %
NYSE TARO opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $950.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.63. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $40.15.
Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
