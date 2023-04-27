Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $34.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,101,000 after buying an additional 113,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,561,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,324,000 after buying an additional 208,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,998,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,314,000 after buying an additional 388,522 shares in the last quarter.
Summit Materials Stock Performance
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
