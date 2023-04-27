Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a report released on Sunday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.71.

Surge Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$8.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$853.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$7.15 and a one year high of C$13.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.