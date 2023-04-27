SVB Leerink Weighs in on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.56 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $23.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $278.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $294.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,978,883 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

