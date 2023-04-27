Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,729 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global Stock Down 3.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of CARR opened at $40.65 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.02%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

