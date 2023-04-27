Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 588 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,766 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $5,653,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.71. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

