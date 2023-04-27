Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

NYSE OGN opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

