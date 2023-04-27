Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,528 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 5,000.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 171,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 168,255 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $155.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average of $161.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.